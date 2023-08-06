Mariners Game #112 Preview, 8/6/23: SEA at ANA

After the bullpen once again held on in the ninth last night, the Mariners have officially clinched a series win in their final trip to Anaheim this year. But we’re greedy, dammit! Bring us the mop!

Lineups:

Here’s how the Angels line up:

And the Mariners:

Bryce Miller will look to bounce back from back-to-back rough outings against the Twins and Red Sox, and keeping the ball in the yard will be key for him - a combined six homers allowed in those two starts have done plenty of damage to his FIP as is. Going for the Angels will be righty Chase Silseth, who recently was called back up to slide into the rotation after mixed results out of the bullpen. He’s coming off a five-inning, one-run performance against Atlanta, so it would behoove the Mariners’ bats to chew up his pitch count and get into a tired Angels bullpen early.

Game Info:

Today’s first pitch is at 1:07pm. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. You can also listen on 710 AM Seattle Sports (or streaming via Mariners.com or the At-Bat app); Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will have the call there.

After finishing up in Anaheim, the Mariners get a much-needed off-day tomorrow before beginning a short, two-game set at home against the Padres, bookended by yet another off-day before the Orioles come to town for Félix weekend. Tickets are still available for all those games, with Monday and Tuesday being value games, although tickets for the weekend are starting to go quickly and there’s a good chance Saturday is a sellout. If you want to get in for Félix weekend, Friday night has the best-priced tickets, and as a bonus it’s fireworks night; Sunday, bobblehead day, has a limited number of seats remaining in the J-Rod Squad, so act quickly if you want to go at a friendly price.

