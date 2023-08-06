 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/6/23: Colt Emerson, Casey Sadler, and Tim Anderson

Sunday links! Get your Sunday links here!

By Connor Donovan
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, folks, and a very happy Sunday to you! It was a pretty eventful Saturday in baseball yesterday, so before hoping for the Mariners to complete the sweep mop in Anaheim, let’s dive in.

In Mariners news...

  • Seattle’s top draft pick Colt Emerson got his pro career started with a bang.
  • Fellow first-rounder Tai Peete also joined in on the fun.
  • A Casey Sadler sighting! He was such a blast to watch in 2021, and here’s hoping he finishes the year with the big club.

Around the league...

  • Tim Anderson and José Ramírez came to blows in last night’s Guardians/White Sox tilt, throwing hands hockey-style.
  • The Oakland A’s designated longtime outfielder Ramón Laureno for assignment, also releasing veteran catcher Manny Piña. While Laureano quickly turned heads during his debut season in 2018 with a strong season at the plate and an absolute rocket of an arm, he has struggled on both sides of the ball in each of the last two seasons.
  • The Mets shuffled their bullpen a bit, bringing up former Mariner Jimmy Yacabonis in a series of moves. You may remember Yacabonis as being the pitcher on the mound when Kyle Lewis robbed a grand slam in the smoky 2020 season.
  • Reese McGuire committed a TOOTBLAN to end all TOOTBLANs - as well as the game.
  • Let’s check in on the Red Sox after that!

Connor’s pick...

  • I haven’t played Yu-Gi-Oh in nearly two decades but this pancake mishap was instantly recognizable.

