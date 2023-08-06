Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/6/23: Colt Emerson, Casey Sadler, and Tim Anderson

Good morning, folks, and a very happy Sunday to you! It was a pretty eventful Saturday in baseball yesterday, so before hoping for the Mariners to complete the
sweep mop in Anaheim, let’s dive in.
In Mariners news...
- Seattle’s top draft pick Colt Emerson got his pro career started with a bang.
Not a bad start @Colt_emerson blasted a two-run home run in his first at-bat in pro ball. #SeaUsRise
- Fellow first-rounder Tai Peete also joined in on the fun.
Tai Peete RBI single in the 4th for his 1st professional hit! Congrats @TaiPeete!!
- A Casey Sadler sighting! He was such a blast to watch in 2021, and here’s hoping he finishes the year with the big club.
Scoreless 7th inning by Casey Sadler.
Around the league...
- Tim Anderson and José Ramírez came to blows in last night’s Guardians/White Sox tilt, throwing hands hockey-style.
It's fight night in Cleveland
- The Oakland A’s designated longtime outfielder Ramón Laureno for assignment, also releasing veteran catcher Manny Piña. While Laureano quickly turned heads during his debut season in 2018 with a strong season at the plate and an absolute rocket of an arm, he has struggled on both sides of the ball in each of the last two seasons.
- The Mets shuffled their bullpen a bit, bringing up former Mariner Jimmy Yacabonis in a series of moves. You may remember Yacabonis as being the pitcher on the mound when Kyle Lewis robbed a grand slam in the smoky 2020 season.
- Reese McGuire committed a TOOTBLAN to end all TOOTBLANs - as well as the game.
"The Red Sox run themselves out of the ballgame, here."
"That is so unfortunate. You just can't do that right there."
- Let’s check in on the Red Sox after that!
An enraged Alex Cora says Verdugo wasn't available due to a "manager's decision. "We took a step back as a team today." Called it one of the "worst days" he has had since taking over in 2018.
- The Reds placed Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL due to a stress fracture in his toe.
- Mike Petriello over at MLB.com pondered whether Shohei Ohtani’s year will go down as the best single season in baseball history.
Connor’s pick...
- I haven’t played Yu-Gi-Oh in nearly two decades but this pancake mishap was instantly recognizable.
August 5, 2023
