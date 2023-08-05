Mariners Game #111 Preview: 8/5/23 SEA at ANA

This series had a lot of potential, and so far, the Mariners have lived up to it. But while the first two games have gone Seattle’s way, with the vibes perhaps at their highest point of the season, the games themselves have been touch-and-go. Let us not forget that so far, the lesson of the 2023 Mariners has been that they’ll make you believe only to yank it away again. Can they finally get some actual momentum going? Gorgeous George will do his damndest against old friend and Wade LeBlanc Award winner (I assume), Tyler Anderson.

Lineups

With a southpaw on the mound for Anaheim, Scott will turn to Murphy, Moore, and Caballero. On the other side, I always find it aesthetically pleasing when a whole position gorup is stacked in the lineup, as the outfielders are for Anaheim tonight. I guess you could say the Mariners are doing that with their catchers.

Game Info

First Pitch: When Kyle’s f’ing ready (6:07 PT)

TV: ROOT Sports (double play-by-play Dave and Aaron)

Radio: 710 AM and mariners dot com (Rick and Gary)

This Day in Mariners History

1995: The Mariners start the day 3 games under .500, but with a 15-9 win over the A’s, they begin a 6-game winning streak that puts them on the road to their first division title.

Pregame Discussion Poll