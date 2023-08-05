Resurgent in Seattle - Have The Mariners Finally Arrived? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are back in the studio for another weekend edition of the pod, episode 40 of Meet at the Mitt on Saturday August 5th. The Mariners have defined all deadline expectations and crushed the Los Angeles Angels to take the first two games of a four game series. Almost without warning the Mariners find themselves within shouting distance of a wild card spot, despite the fearsome grouping of the Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays ahead of them. Big topics for the day include development from Bryan Woo, who went toe to toe with Shohei Ohtani on Thursday, Cade Marlowe who is rapidly finding more playing time and maybe, just maybe, have the vibes improved? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats! Use the code “GOMS” at checkout for a discount!

