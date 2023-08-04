 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

58-52: Chart

Like a Disneyland roller coaster

By Nick Vitalis
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mariners 9, Angels 7

OH NOOOOOOOOO: Luis Castillo, -.404 WPA

JULIOOOOOOOOO: Julio Rodríguez, .376 WPA

Game thread comment(s) of the day:

first, lol, and second, free my man

