 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/23: J.P. Crawford, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Domingo Germán

The Mariners are rolling!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! Let’s check out what’s happening around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Watch it again, in all of its glory.
  • Longtime Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone is hanging ‘em up in November.
  • Congratulations, J.P.!
  • On his weekly spot at 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto discussed the team’s deadline approach and why they like the players they acquired.
  • The Mariners announced a new promotion for August 30: Death Cabbie for Cutie, to celebrate the birthday of José Caballero and the fall tour of Death Cab for Cutie.
  • Lazaro Montes and Luis Suisbel got well-deserved promotions to Modesto, while first-rounders Colt Emerson and Tai Peete appear to be ready to play in ACL games.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...