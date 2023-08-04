Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/4/23: J.P. Crawford, Eduardo Rodríguez, and Domingo Germán

Good morning everyone! Let’s check out what’s happening around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Watch it again, in all of its glory.
Cade Marlowe was a 20th round pick in 2019 who received a $5,000 signing bonus as a senior out of Division-II West Georgia, where he hit just 12 HR in 184 games— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 4, 2023
now he's hitting go-ahead 9th inning grand slams off 100 MPH heaters in the big leaguespic.twitter.com/10f0iB5BVp
- Longtime Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone is hanging ‘em up in November.
Personal news: I had originally planned to keep this under wraps a while longer, but word is starting to leak out, and now a job opening for Seattle Times sports columnist has been posted, leading to a lot of (valid) questions. So here it is: I’ll be retiring in November. (more)— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) August 3, 2023
- Congratulations, J.P.!
He is #HeartandHustle personified.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 3, 2023
Congrats to @jp_crawford on being named our 2023 Heart & Hustle Award winner! pic.twitter.com/YqgJIGVXwd
- On his weekly spot at 710 ESPN Seattle, Jerry Dipoto discussed the team’s deadline approach and why they like the players they acquired.
- The Mariners announced a new promotion for August 30: Death Cabbie for Cutie, to celebrate the birthday of José Caballero and the fall tour of Death Cab for Cutie.
- Lazaro Montes and Luis Suisbel got well-deserved promotions to Modesto, while first-rounders Colt Emerson and Tai Peete appear to be ready to play in ACL games.
Here we go. Some big names on the move in the system. pic.twitter.com/DpRK2BsmBE— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 3, 2023
Around the league...
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus wrote about the weird not-trade of Eduardo Rodríguez. ($)
- Michael Clair wrote about the recent rise of the sport of baseball in the tiny, geographically isolated country of Bhutan.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs analyzed which teams changed their playoff odds the most during the trade deadline.
- Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán had an alchohol-induced outburst in the Yanks clubhouse and has gone too seek treatment.
Anders’ picks...
- The latest reporting indicates that the Big Ten Conference is exploring adding the Universities of Washington and Oregon. Previously, it was thought that neither school would leave the Pac-12 without their in-state counterparts — Washington State and Oregon State.
Loading comments...