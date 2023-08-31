 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/31/23: Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells, and Kyle Hendricks

The Yankees are letting the kids play, which sure is weird.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees Spring Training Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Welcome to the final day of August. The Mariners have the day off, so they cannot add to their franchise-record win total for the month, and none of the M’s playoff rivals are playing today either, so you officially have permission to relax and think about other things today! Or, you could catch up on the latest from around baseball. Your choice.

  • Now out of the postseason race, the Yankees are giving their young guys some run, calling up top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells for their MLB debuts.
  • The Cubs are back and better than ever, thanks in part to a rejuvenated Kyle Hendricks. Michael Baumann at Fangraphs looks into what the right-hander is doing differently.
  • The Wander Franco investigation has another added layer, as a third underaged girl has come forward with allegations of a relationship with the Rays shortstop.
  • Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors analyzes the best potential landing spots for Lucas Giolito.
  • For some reason, it never occurred to me that a Mariner could win the Cy Young Award this year, but both Luis Castillo and George Kirby have strong cases that could be bolstered by a strong September! (Though, by fWAR the AL leaders are Kevin Gausman and Sonny Gray, with Kirby third and Castillo eighth.)
  • I knew the Mariners were far away from the rest of their MLB neighbors, but holy crap.

Anders’ picks...

  • Five late-night talk-show hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers — have launched a podcast while raising funds for striking writers and actors.

