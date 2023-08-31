Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/31/23: Jasson Domínguez, Austin Wells, and Kyle Hendricks

Good morning everyone! Welcome to the final day of August. The Mariners have the day off, so they cannot add to their franchise-record win total for the month, and none of the M’s playoff rivals are playing today either, so you officially have permission to relax and think about other things today! Or, you could catch up on the latest from around baseball. Your choice.

In Mariners news...

Buster Olney appeared on 710 ESPN Seattle and weighed in on whether the Mariners could claim one of the many players currently on waivers.

Around the league...

Now out of the postseason race, the Yankees are giving their young guys some run, calling up top prospects Jasson Domínguez and Austin Wells for their MLB debuts.

The Cubs are back and better than ever, thanks in part to a rejuvenated Kyle Hendricks. Michael Baumann at Fangraphs looks into what the right-hander is doing differently.

The Wander Franco investigation has another added layer, as a third underaged girl has come forward with allegations of a relationship with the Rays shortstop.

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors analyzes the best potential landing spots for Lucas Giolito.

For some reason, it never occurred to me that a Mariner could win the Cy Young Award this year, but both Luis Castillo and George Kirby have strong cases that could be bolstered by a strong September! (Though, by fWAR the AL leaders are Kevin Gausman and Sonny Gray, with Kirby third and Castillo eighth.)

These two aces have been elite in 2023.



With one month remaining, who would you pick to win AL Cy Young?



(MLB x @SageUSAmerica) pic.twitter.com/8e02qdMiTy — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 30, 2023

I knew the Mariners were far away from the rest of their MLB neighbors, but holy crap.

number of other MLB teams that are within 600 miles of their home stadium pic.twitter.com/gU5wTGDl6G — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) August 30, 2023

Anders’ picks...