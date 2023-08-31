Mariners Reacts Survey: Flying high, hoping to fly higher

Well Mariners faithful, we are back with another Seattle Mariners React survey. Things have changed quite a bit since the last one. The Mariners have ridden two separate eight-game-winning streaks to their best August in franchise history and to the top of the division in a competitive part of the season for the first time since 2003. The pitching has been excellent, the offense has FINALLY been firing on all cylinders with the additions of Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas, and the bullpen seems to be getting back into its groove. This team is really rolling. Now we have to ask ourselves, what's next for this team? I think it's fair to say the bar has been raised, and expectations are high.

Sure, they’re in good shape to make the playoffs two years in a row for the first time since the late 90s, but is that enough anymore? Should we maybe aim a little higher? Maybe to a World Series level? Hop in the survey below and let us know if it's time to officially call the Mariners World Series contenders. Also, let's take a look at the results from the last survey.

Even at the start of August, a good chunk of you were still high on the Mariners’ chances.

Most of you were satisfied with the action at the trade deadline but thought more could have been done, I’d be interested to see what the number is now.

A good chunk of you see George Kirby as the ace of the staff. I’m partial to Logan Gilbert myself, but to each their own.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4GH3DA/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.