Mariners Game #133 Preview, 8/30/23: OAK at SEA

The Mariners, sans Julio, Ty, and Kirby, couldn’t take care of business last night against the Athletics, and will have to win today in order to avoid a) an unthinkably bad series loss against the A’s and b) losing ground in the AL West race, where the two Texas teams have suddenly started punching back with furor against their Northeastern foes. Unfortunately, the team will have to find a way to win without their white-hot superstar, as Julio Rodríguez remains sidelined with a nerve issue in his foot.

Lineups:

News:

Servais says Julio is “still sore” today but is feeling a little bit better; they hope to rest him for today and the off-day tomorrow to calm down the soreness in his foot. Ty France has a “significant” bruise after taking a ball off his wrist area last night trying to block a wayward throw, but the swelling has gone down and he has full or near-full range of motion, so he’s currently slated to make a start today, depending on how his cage session goes pregame. George Kirby is feeling better and the team will look to slot him back into the rotation during the New York series, maybe Saturday or Sunday.

Today’s game information:

Today’s game is a 1:10 PT start and will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Mike Blowers and Aaron Goldsmith on the call, and broadcast over radio at 710 AM Seattle Sports with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call there. Make sure to look out for LL staffer Bee Everfolly in the pregame festivities celebrating Death Cabby For Cutie Day, an homage to a piece Bee wrote about the delightful intersection between José Caballero and the Northwest’s well-loved indie pop outfit.

Tomorrow the Mariners get a much-needed off day before heading out on another long road trip to meet the Mets, followed by a three-game set at Cincinnati and a long, four-game set at Tampa Bay that’s now looking like it might have some Wild Card implications. If you missed seeing the Mariners this homestand and want to get out to the ballpark, you only have a short window, as they play the two LA-area teams (using that term very generously) with the Angels coming to town September 11-13, and the Dodgers after that, before the team heads out on another road trip. I’m excited to see everyone’s pitches to Ohtani during that Angels series. Whatever Texas did, I’m pretty sure Mariners fans can do better/more creatively/much better.

”Come to TEXAS” chants for Shohei Ohtani!!!!

来た!

大谷くんへの"Come to Texas(レンジャースに来て)"の合唱とサインボード!! pic.twitter.com/AKXT10tbV7 — (@Sh_o_o_sy0Z2z5a) August 16, 2023

