Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/30/23: Andrés Muñoz, Josh Donaldson, and the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim)

Entering August, Julio Rodríguez was tied for 14th in hits in the AL.



As of Tuesday, Rodríguez leads the AL in hits.



According to @EliasSports, since 1900, Rodríguez would be just the 3rd player to lead his league in hits after trailing the leader by 35 at any point in season. pic.twitter.com/l6vRQZYbc3