Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/30/23: Andrés Muñoz, Josh Donaldson, and the Los Angeles Angels (of Anaheim)

The Angels have hit the eject button.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! Let’s get into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Every Julio Rodríguez fun fact is turning into the same fun fact, but boy is that fact fun.
  • Daniel Kramer spoke to Andrés Muñoz about how he tweaked his slider to find recent success.
  • The Mariners have been great throughout the organization this year! The A’s, less so.

Around the league...

  • Just a few weeks after trading multiple top prospects to secure rental players for a playoff run, the Angels are reversing course — placing several everyday players including Lucas Giolito, Hunter Renfroe, and Randal Grichuk on waivers in the hopes that someone will claim their contracts and get the Angels under the luxury tax threshold.
  • This is perhaps the craziest Shohei Ohtani stat, to me. But perhaps it really just says more about the instability of the Angels lineup and the number of players they’ve cycled through in the last few years.
  • Speaking of the White Sox, this story keeps getting stranger.
  • Baseball is back, baby!
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs argues for the usefulness of xStats when looking at a player’s statistical profile.

