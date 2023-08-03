57-52: Chart

Mariners 5, Angels 3
Angel food cake: Cade Marlowe, .552 WPA
Angel hair pasta: Teoscar Hernández, -.163 WPA
Game thread comment(s) of the day:
I mean... happy freaking birthday SouthKoreaDave!!!!
Great point by Edgarrrrr, and we’ve never seen them both at the same place at the sa- well okay no that’s not true.
Thank you drpaddle (and many others) for the reminder that stuff does get read. We don’t do this for praise but some days I think doing this can burn the candle low, and I know this means a lot to Kate and the rest of the staff whenever folks enjoy something particularly.
Loading comments...