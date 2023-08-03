Mariners Game #109 Preview, 8/3/23: SEA at Anaheim

I was going to write a chipper little intro to this important series but as I am Full of Dread I just can’t muster up the energy to do anything other than stare blankly into the middle distance. Plus, it’s come to my attention very few people actually read the text of these game previews, instead just scanning the lineup and jumping straight to the comments. So definitely read Jake and Lou’s preview. I’ll just be over here in the corner, staring at a spot on the wall.
Lineups:
Tonight’s game information:
Tonight begins a lengthy, four-game set in Anaheim. Tonight’s game starts at 6:38 PT, because the Angels refuse to have normal start times, and will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith on the call. Over on the radio at 710 AM Seattle Sports (and streaming on Mariners.com or the At-Bat app), you’ll hear Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr.
Tomorrow’s game is also a 6:38 PT start, and then Saturday shifts to 6:07 PT, with Sunday the usual day game at 1:07. The Mariners will start Castillo, Kirby, and Miller, while the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers, Tyler Anderson, and Chase Silseth.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1992: Edgar Martinez is named A.L. Player of the Month for July after batting .388 with 3 HR and 12 RBI in 25 games. Edgar would end his first All-Star season hitting .343/.404/.544, winning his first Silver Slugger, and capture the batting title; his MLB-best batting average was over ten points higher than the second-place finisher, Kirby Puckett (.329).
- 2002: Edgar Martinez ties the major league record for sacrifice flies in a game (3) as the Mariners defeat Cleveland, 12-4.
- 2011: Charlie Furbush makes his Mariners debut, pitching five innings and surrendering just one run as the Mariners swept the A’s, their first at Safeco Field that year.
- 2014: In the Most Mariners Game Ever until the next most Mariners Game Ever, Hisashi Iwakuma pitched 7.2 innings but took a tough loss against the Orioles in Baltimore despite giving up one (1) run, a solo home run to Nick Markakis. It was the first time in club history the team had lost on a leadoff home run.
- 2022: Luis Castillo makes his Mariners debut at Yankee Stadium, striking out 8 in 6.2 innings of work.
