Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/3/23: Ryan Bliss, Liam Hendriks, and Shakeia Taylor

Blackberry season is upon us in the PNW! I know they’re invasive, but I can’t get over how one of the most delicious foods grows all over the place and you can just pick them whenever you want. Get yourself some juicy, seedy goodness today.

In Mariners News...

One farewell...

Tacoma's Didi Gregorius has opted out of his contract and become a free agent. — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) August 2, 2023

...makes room for another hello!

Ryan Bliss has reported to the Rainiers, and is in the lineup tonight. He's betting second and playing second base. — Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) August 2, 2023

Modesto Nuts pitcher Natanael Garabitos hit 101 yesterday.

The Natanael Garabitos strut. pic.twitter.com/pdz89ZnJBj — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 3, 2023

We agree, Jen.

In other "news" this morning JP Crawford was wearing a gold medal around his neck for "overall badassery" which sounds like something we all need. — Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) August 2, 2023

Around the League...

If you want an overview with analysis of every team’s moves at the deadline, ESPN has you covered. ($)

Marcus Stroman’s hip inflammation sends him to the IL, making room for Cubs new reliever Jose Cuas to join the team.

For those who may have forgotten, Domingo Germán threw the first perfect game since King Félix earlier this year.

Domingo Germán is going on the restricted list for alcohol abuse.



Statement from the Yankees:



“Domingo Germán has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 2, 2023

Former first-round draft pick and Athletics starter James Kaprielian had season-ending shoulder surgery yesterday.

This is a real bummer— Hendriks made his first start in May this year after completing successful cancer treatment. We wish him a quick and full recovery from TJ.

Liam Hendriks had Tommy John surgery today. More to come. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 2, 2023

May he hit exactly 319 MLB home runs, just like his father and grandfather before him:

Prince Fielder watching his son play baseball. pic.twitter.com/UCqPRxf51N — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 2, 2023

Presented without comment:

A real gem from the visiting manager’s office at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/RIFycI6eol — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) August 2, 2023

I genuinely can’t wait for this.