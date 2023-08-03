 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/3/23: Ryan Bliss, Liam Hendriks, and Shakeia Taylor

LL Book Club incoming

By Louisa Fish-Sadin
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Baltimore Orioles

Blackberry season is upon us in the PNW! I know they’re invasive, but I can’t get over how one of the most delicious foods grows all over the place and you can just pick them whenever you want. Get yourself some juicy, seedy goodness today.

In Mariners News...

  • One farewell...
  • ...makes room for another hello!
  • Modesto Nuts pitcher Natanael Garabitos hit 101 yesterday.
  • We agree, Jen.

Around the League...

  • Former first-round draft pick and Athletics starter James Kaprielian had season-ending shoulder surgery yesterday.
  • This is a real bummer— Hendriks made his first start in May this year after completing successful cancer treatment. We wish him a quick and full recovery from TJ.
  • May he hit exactly 319 MLB home runs, just like his father and grandfather before him:
  • Presented without comment:
  • I genuinely can’t wait for this.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...