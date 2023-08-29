Filed under: 75-57: Chart can’t win ‘em all By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Aug 29, 2023, 9:37pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 75-57: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images Playoff magic number shrinking: J.P. Crawford, +.113 WPA Division magic number idling: Eugenio Suárez, -.235 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: Silver linings! More From Lookout Landing Mariners Game #132: Game Thread III Mariners Game #132: Game Thread II Game #132 Preview: OAK at SEA No-Doubter of the Week: Julio Rodríguez is the fastest to 50 home runs Lonely At The Top - Can The Mariners Sustain Their Success? Meet at the Mitt Podcast Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/29/23: Yu Darvish, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Harrison Loading comments...
Loading comments...