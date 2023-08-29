Game #132 Preview: OAK at SEA

Your first place Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland A’s again tonight, and this time they face Ken Waldichuk, who’s 5 innings of one-run ball on September 30 last year set the stage for Cal Raliegh’s walk-off clincher home run. Waldichuk’s 2022 wasn’t great, but his 2023 has completely come off the rails, as he currently owns the second worst fWAR among pitchers who’ve thrown at least 100 innings (-0.4).

Lineups:

UPDATE: George Kirby has been removed from the game due to illness. Luke Weaver will start in his place.

One must imagine Tony Kemp happy, as he lives in the endless dream-work of playing for the Oakland Athletics. Shoutout to A’s manager Mark Kotsay for the aesthetically pleasing L,R order of the lineup.

On the Mariners side of things, Scott is sending out the main squad. During the pregame press conference he had a lot of praise for the top of the lineup, but also the bottom. He said specifically that Canzone and Caballero have really stepped up and provided a jolt when needed.

Today’s Game Information:

Tonight’s game has a 6:40 PT start time, and will be broadcast on the usual suspects, ROOT Sports on TV and Seattle Sports 710 KIRO over the radio waves. Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers will be on the TV call, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the radio.

Today in Mariners History:

1982 - The Mariners’ Gaylord Perry tied the Major League record shared by Walter Johnson and Cy Young, striking out 100 batters or more for the 18th time. Perry fanned three Detroit batters in the Mariners 6-2 win.

1984 - Mark Langston defeated the Tigers for the second straight outing, this time with a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts in his complete game, 5-1, win.

1990 - Mariners sign free agent Ken Griffey Sr. (released by CIN Aug. 18) putting father and son on the same team.

1996 - Mark Whiten’s ninth inning grand slam off Randy Meyers beats the Orioles 9-6 in the Kingdome. Alex Rodriguez goes 5-5 raising his league leading average to .373.

2000 - Edgar Martinez hits Game-winning grand slam in 8th inning; his 4th of the season, setting a team record and his 8th grand slam overall