Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/29/23: Yu Darvish, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Harrison

In Mariners news...
- Jumping on the second pitch of the game, J.P. Crawford hammered his 12th home run of the season, a new career high:
.@jp_crawford and leadoff dingers. Name a better duo. pic.twitter.com/cVBcCBNPgu— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 29, 2023
Around the league...
- San Diego Padres veteran righty Yu Darvish has been placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.
- Second baseman Jose Altuve hit for the first Houston Astros’ cycle in 10 years last night in their commanding win against the Red Sox 13-5.
- Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and although he was known to be out the rest of the 2023 season, the timing on his 2024 return is now up in the air due to the surgery.
- San Francisco Giants rookie LHP Kyle Harrison made history last night in his dominant home debut, striking out 11 batters through six innings and only allowing three hits and no runs.
