Lonely At The Top - Can The Mariners Sustain Their Success? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, Evan James and John Trupin for Meet at the Mitt episode 46 on August 28th. The Mariners swept the Kansas City Royals and find themselves in sole possession of first place in the American League West. Just 5 weeks of baseball remain before the playoffs and the team is in the driver’s seat. What are we worried about as the team enters the final stretch? Which breakout performance do we think can be sustained? How will the pitching staff manage the remaining starts? We take a look around the AL West at the shattering Texas Rangers and the buried Los Angeles Angels and wrap with a smattering of listener questions from Twitter. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt