Game #131 Preview: OAK at SEA

Eek! Sorry about the late thread; 6:40 times still blindside me from time to time. Anyway, first pitch is coming right up, so let’s make this quick and easy.

Lineups:

thinking about baseball every hour, every minute, every second pic.twitter.com/VVFP5pRPiZ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 28, 2023

With a lefty in Kyle Muller on the mound for Oakland, José Caballero (aka Death Cabby, whose promotion you should totally look at for Wednesday’s game) and Brian O’Keefe will get the start for the M’s. I’m thinking tonight would be a good time for O’Keefe’s first big league home run!

Game Info:

Tonight’s first pitch is at 6:40pm, so very, very soon! You’ll be able to catch the action on all the usual spots; Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers will have the call on ROOT, while Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill, Jr. will cover radio duties on 710 Seattle Sports.