Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/23: Dominic Canzone, Noah Syndergaard, and Mitch Haniger

Did someone say first place?!

By Becca Weinberg
new
Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Very impressive play from Dominic Canzone to save an extra base hit in the sixth inning:
  • Speaking of impressive!!

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to California on their Little League World Series walkoff win to secure the championship!

