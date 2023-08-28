Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/23: Dominic Canzone, Noah Syndergaard, and Mitch Haniger

In Mariners news...
- Very impressive play from Dominic Canzone to save an extra base hit in the sixth inning:
Welcome to the No Fly Can-Zone pic.twitter.com/zoGNDSOMwm— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2023
- Speaking of impressive!!
You’re not going to believe this but…— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 28, 2023
HE
DID
IT
AGAIN
!!!! https://t.co/2XgnrJVgzX
- Adam Jude at The Seattle Times profiles reliever Andres Munoz and how he’s been finding his rhythm with the team in recent outings.
- With sole position of first place in the AL West, Daniel Kramer at MLB.com highlights how the team’s confidence and energy have played a role in their performances this month.
Around the league...
- The Cleveland Guardians have DFA’d veteran righty Noah Syndergaard after a difficult month with the team since they acquired him at the end of July.
- Toronto Blue Jays reliever and former Mariner Erik Swanson has been placed on the 15-day IL due to inflammation in his spine. The Blue Jays also have multiple injuries in their infield as both Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman were forced to exit the team’s game early.
- San Francisco Giants outfielders Mitch Haniger and Mike Yazstremski are both nearing returns form the IL and could see action in the Giants’ upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds beginning tonight.
- Tensions were high at the New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game yesterday afternoon after outfielder Randy Arozarena was hit in the back by a pitch that he thought was intentional.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to California on their Little League World Series walkoff win to secure the championship!
California wins the 2023 LLWS on a walkoff blast by Louis Lappe! pic.twitter.com/o8aGsCJEa4— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 27, 2023
