Mariners Game #130 Preview, 8/27/23: KCR at SEA

After winning by their largest margin of victory of the 2023 season yesterday (and helping out their fifth-best in MLB run differential while they were at it), the Mariners close up the series against the Royals hoping for a sweep to keep pace atop the AL West.
Lineups:
The Mariners are stacking a fair number of lefties against Marsh, who doesn’t have extreme left/right splits except in walks: he’s walking almost 16% of left-handed batters he’s faced this year. Seattle’s stack of lefties at the bottom of the lineup would do well to exercise some patience against Marsh, ideally rolling the lineup over with men on.
Today’s game information:
Today’s game, like yesterday’s, is a 1:10 PT start time. The game will be back on good ol’ trusty ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers on the call. Ahhh, cozy like a blanket. Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will have the radio call on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com if you’re streaming.
Tomorrow’s series opener against the Athletics is Native American Heritage Night, and Tuesday is the Julio Funko Pop giveaway. Wednesday is a ticket special that’s near and dear to our hearts: the Death Cabby for Cutie ticket special. Tickets are still available, and with the ballpark being as packed as it is these days, you might as well get in at a decent price, and get a sweet t-shirt to boot. I’ll write you an excuse letter for your boss.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1985: Did you know the Mariners had a pitcher in 1985 named Matt Young, and he threw two straight complete games? Now you do.
- 1986: Harold Reynolds ties the MLB mark with 12 assists at 2B.
- 2012: Felix Hernandez shuts out the Twins for his fourth shutout of the season. The Mariners score the only run in a 1-0 victory when Eric Thames hits a leadoff home run in the 8th inning, which sets the Mariners club-record fifth 1-0 victory of the season. Felix becomes just the third pitcher during the divisional era (since 1969) to record four 1-0 wins in a season, joining Fergie Jenkins (1974) and Bert Blyleven (1976).
- 2022: Ichiro is inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame.
Loading comments...