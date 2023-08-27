Mariners Game #130 Preview, 8/27/23: KCR at SEA

After winning by their largest margin of victory of the 2023 season yesterday (and helping out their fifth-best in MLB run differential while they were at it), the Mariners close up the series against the Royals hoping for a sweep to keep pace atop the AL West.

The Mariners are stacking a fair number of lefties against Marsh, who doesn’t have extreme left/right splits except in walks: he’s walking almost 16% of left-handed batters he’s faced this year. Seattle’s stack of lefties at the bottom of the lineup would do well to exercise some patience against Marsh, ideally rolling the lineup over with men on.

Today’s game, like yesterday’s, is a 1:10 PT start time. The game will be back on good ol’ trusty ROOT Sports, with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers on the call. Ahhh, cozy like a blanket. Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will have the radio call on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com if you’re streaming.

Tomorrow’s series opener against the Athletics is Native American Heritage Night, and Tuesday is the Julio Funko Pop giveaway. Wednesday is a ticket special that’s near and dear to our hearts: the Death Cabby for Cutie ticket special. Tickets are still available, and with the ballpark being as packed as it is these days, you might as well get in at a decent price, and get a sweet t-shirt to boot. I’ll write you an excuse letter for your boss.

