Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/27/23: Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and Félix Bautista

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • I’m starting to think this Julio character might be alright.
  • I think Jarret DeHart could walk into the stands, pick a random fan, take them down to the cage, and in just a couple short days, turn them into a competent MLB hitter.
  • Jarred Kelenic has one gear, and one gear only.

Around the league...

  • Félix Bautista was put on the IL today after suffering a tear in his UCL on Friday night.
  • Normalize kissing your teammates good night game.
  • Everybody thinks the Rockies are bad, but I say nonsense! They are so unbelievably good at losing baseball games.
  • I will go out of my way to not give Rob Manfred credit for anything. With that being said, it’s always nice when a plan works exactly the way it’s drawn up.
  • It’s not unusual for a player to decline an MRI. It’s entirely reasonable to think that an MRI is an overreaction to a cramp, but hindsight is always so clear.
  • Now THIS is fashion.

Nick’s pick...

  • What if we saw an OSHA violation at the combination football game and active construction site?

