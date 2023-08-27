Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/27/23: Julio Rodríguez, Jarred Kelenic, and Félix Bautista

In Mariners news...
- I’m starting to think this Julio character might be alright.
.@JRODshow44 is also just the 2nd player in MLB history to reach 50+ home runs & 50+ stolen bases through his first 2 MLB seasons, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. https://t.co/jXpdcMbB95— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 26, 2023
- I think Jarret DeHart could walk into the stands, pick a random fan, take them down to the cage, and in just a couple short days, turn them into a competent MLB hitter.
Josh Rojas says he’s feels like a new hitter in Seattle after working with hitting coach Jarret DeHart and making an effort to lift and pull the ball more pic.twitter.com/yG3wOnPv1J— zachleft (@zachleft) August 26, 2023
- Jarred Kelenic has one gear, and one gear only.
Oh my goodness what a catch by Jarred Kelenic! He is ok. pic.twitter.com/Ez1Sf95x3C— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) June 8, 2022
Around the league...
- Félix Bautista was put on the IL today after suffering a tear in his UCL on Friday night.
Félix Bautista has a UCL injury. Exact timeline and prognosis is not known yet— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) August 26, 2023
- Normalize kissing your teammates good
nightgame.
Nothing I can say could accurately explain this. pic.twitter.com/sR6tDWZWwW— Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) August 26, 2023
- Everybody thinks the Rockies are bad, but I say nonsense! They are so unbelievably good at losing baseball games.
The Rockies are the only MLB team in the modern era to hold a lead in the 6th inning or later in 6 straight games but lose all 6.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 27, 2023
- I will go out of my way to not give Rob Manfred credit for anything. With that being said, it’s always nice when a plan works exactly the way it’s drawn up.
On Friday night, there were 4,319 pitches thrown across the major leagues. And for the first time on a day with a full slate of 15 games, there were zero pitch-clock violations.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2023
Attendance is up 9.2%. Game time down 25 minutes, to 2:39. The rules changes are a rousing success.
- It’s not unusual for a player to decline an MRI. It’s entirely reasonable to think that an MRI is an overreaction to a cramp, but hindsight is always so clear.
Perry Minasian just revealed that the Angels offered to do an MRI on Ohtani’s arm after his cramping episode earlier this month and Ohtani and his agent refused because they didn’t think it was necessary.— Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 26, 2023
- Now THIS is fashion.
Here are the famous Phillies overalls. We’re not allowed to take photos in the clubhouse so here is a video of Stubbs pic.twitter.com/KbecDVj0yH— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 26, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- What if we saw an OSHA violation at the combination football game and active construction site?
I’M AT THE FOOTBALL GAME— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 27, 2023
I’M AT THE ACTIVE CONTRUCTION SITE
I’M AT THE COMBINATION FOOTBALL GAME AND ACTIVE CONSTRUCTION SITE pic.twitter.com/HI0aKaYliB
