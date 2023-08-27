First Place In The West - Can Anyone Stop The Mariners? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Zach Mason, Anders Jorstad and Evan James are back in the studio for another weekend edition of the pod, episode 45 of Meet at the Mitt on Saturday August 26th. The Mariners won last night, taking the first game from the Kansas City Royals and cruising smoothly into first place in the AL West, but can they stay there? Within 6 to 7 weeks remaining in the schedule, the Mariners find themselves in prime position to fend of all challengers. Who’s responsible for the resurgence? Has our opinion changed on anyone since the breakout? What does this all mean for the Shohei sweepstakes this offseason? The only way to find out is to listen. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

