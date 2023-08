Waltery tart throwing swords: Logan Gilbert, 7 IP, only one earned run on two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Executive power derived from a mandate by the masses: Logan Gilbert, .157 WPA

Farcical aquatic ceremony: Julio Rodríguez, -.046 WPA.

Game thread comment of the day:

Just your typical spoiled, greedy Mariners fan (and also, same:)