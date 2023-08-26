 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #129 Preview: KCR at SEA

Your first place M’s!

By Connor Donovan
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

After a thrilling softbaLL matchup that saw the Lurkers triumph over the Posters 25-24, the TIED FOR FIRST PLACE SEATTLE MARINERS are next up. Logan Gilbert will look to bring out Walter, and the bats will try to keep the good times rolling.

Lineups:

Game Info:

Today’s first pitch is in just about twenty minutes, at 1:10pm. Dave Sims and Mike Blowers (!) will be on the call on ROOT, while Rick Rizzs and Aaron Goldsmith will have the radio broadcast on 770, as 710 will be hosting the Seahawks’ playoff game.

