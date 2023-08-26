 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/26/23: Michael Harris II, Félix Bautista, and Adam Jones

Things are looking up Mariners!

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: All Star-Celebrity Softball Game

Goooooood morning everyone! How about those first-place Mariners? While you wait for today’s game, let’s catch you up on the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners’ comeback is not only unlikely, it’s historic.

Around the league...

  • This is super neat and frankly, I’m surprised this hasn’t happened before (specifically for NPB and MLB teams).
  • Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wrote about Michael Harris’ unique storage of his fielding positioning card.
  • Adam Jones plans to sign a one-day contract with the Orioles on September 15 and officially retire.
  • Orioles closer Félix Bautista was forced to leave yesterday’s game with arm discomfort.

