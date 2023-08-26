Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/26/23: Michael Harris II, Félix Bautista, and Adam Jones

Goooooood morning everyone! How about those first-place Mariners? While you wait for today’s game, let’s catch you up on the latest.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners’ comeback is not only unlikely, it’s historic.
Through August 15, the @Mariners were 7.5 games out. Just 9 games later they are now tied for first.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 26, 2023
That's the largest deficit erased by any MLB team in fewer than 10 games to reach first (alone or tied) since the Dodgers made up a 7.5-game deficit in 8 games in August 1982. pic.twitter.com/DVCaEha6YQ
Around the league...
- Two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries yesterday during a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox made no attempts to pause the game or evacuate the stadium.
- Deesha Thosar at FOX Sports says that Justin Steele might be the ace the Cubs have been waiting for.
- This year’s collapse for the Angels has been something to behold.
Angels opening day roster history:— Jake (@D1SCHER) August 25, 2023
- Ohtani (Torn UCL)
- O’Hoppe (Torn Labrum)
- Thaiss (Shoulder Inflammation)
- Drury (Shoulder Contusion)
- Rengifo
- Urshela (Broken Pelvis)
- Rendon (Wrist Contusion, Bone Bruise)
- Trout (Wrist Fracture)
- Ward (Broken Orbital)
- Renfroe
-…
- This is super neat and frankly, I’m surprised this hasn’t happened before (specifically for NPB and MLB teams).
#KiwoomHeroes announced that it's partnering w/ @DBacks starting from this season. Clubs are expected to work together in many fronts incld employee exchange program to sharing scouting reports. #DBacks R&D analyst is set to join Heroes adv scouting dept this weekend. #KBO #MLB pic.twitter.com/uZbkwZNEu3— Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) August 25, 2023
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wrote about Michael Harris’ unique storage of his fielding positioning card.
- Adam Jones plans to sign a one-day contract with the Orioles on September 15 and officially retire.
- Orioles closer Félix Bautista was forced to leave yesterday’s game with arm discomfort.
