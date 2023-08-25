 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/25/23: Scoreboard Watching, Stephen Strasburg, and Shohei Ohtani

The AL West sure is getting interesting.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! Let’s kick off this Friday with some links.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...