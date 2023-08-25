Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/25/23: Scoreboard Watching, Stephen Strasburg, and Shohei Ohtani

Hello everyone! Let’s kick off this Friday with some links.
In Mariners news...
- Yesterday went about as well as a Mariners off-day could have gone, with many key rivals all losing — the Rangers (their seventh straight), Astros (a franchise-record 16-run defeat), and Blue Jays (thanks Baltimore). Seattle is now in second place in the AL West and in possession of the second wild card, and just 1 game back of Texas.
- Just like he said in 1995, Jay Buhner believes in the Mariners’ ability to better than simply make the wild card this year.
- Taylor Dollard has missed most of the season due to a labrum injury, but he should contribute to the pitching staff next season. Get to know the young right-hander.
“If you say pineapple doesn’t belong on pizza...shame on you” - @T_Dollard pic.twitter.com/Z6dwDbRaJ9— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) August 24, 2023
Around the league...
- Because he is an absolute madman, Shohei Ohtani will continue hitting this season even with a torn UCL.
- The Mets announced that they will retire the jersey numbers of Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry in separate ceremonies next season.
- Maury Brown at Forbes exposed John Fisher’s lie that the A’s will lose $40 million this year.
- After a years-long battle with injuries, Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg plans to formally announce his retirement from baseball early next month.
- Zack Meisel at The Athletic told the story of John Adams, a well-known Cleveland Guardians fan who passed away earlier this year. The organization will honor next season by naming a section of the bleachers after him. ($)
