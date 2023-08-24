 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/23: Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani, and the New York Yankees

With the end of the season in sight, some surprise disappointments wonder what’s next.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning everyone! It’s a Mariners off-day, so let’s get caught up on the latest.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners announced a few more prospect promotions as their seasons begin to wind down.
  • Congratulations to this year’s crop of DSL award winners!
  • Get well soon, Matt!

Around the league...

  • Some unfortunate news out of Anaheim as it appears Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL and will not pitch again this season. Whether or not he will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career remains unknown.
  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Brewers and Mets engaged in serious trade discussions revolving around Pete Alonso. He wonders if the Mets will continue to explore trades for the star first baseman this winter. ($)
  • Rustin Dodd and C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic look back on the sensation that was The Sandlot and its lasting impact 30 years later. ($)
  • The A’s have reportedly formally submitted relocation paperwork to Major League Baseball. This sets the stage for an owner vote, which is pretty much a formality.
  • Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs says that it’s time for the Yankees to go into rebuild mode and examines which players could be on their way out of town this winter.
  • The Angels are rapidly joining the A’s as a poverty franchise.
  • Things are getting desperate in Chicago...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...