Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/23: Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani, and the New York Yankees

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners announced a few more prospect promotions as their seasons begin to wind down.
Keep climbing ⬆️@TyLock13 has been called up to the @ARTravs, while @josh_hood1 and @Bill_Knight4 are headed to the @EverettAquaSox. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/Nu8x6tCLkd— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) August 23, 2023
- Congratulations to this year’s crop of DSL award winners!
Congratulations to our 2023 DSL award winners on the pitching staff!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) August 23, 2023
José Romero, Pitcher of the Year
José Zerpa, Reliever of the Year with special
recognition in the English Program
Yensi Bello, Most Improved Pitcher
Yoryi Jiménez, Academic Excellence pic.twitter.com/GQ7CsiCkwc
We’ve got more award winners from our DSL squad!— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) August 23, 2023
Martín González, Mariner of the Year & Defensive Player of the Year
Dervy Ventura, Position Player of the Year
Kevin Alcántara, Most Improved Position Player with special recognition in the English Program pic.twitter.com/8h6U2Sy6TD
Around the league...
- Some unfortunate news out of Anaheim as it appears Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL and will not pitch again this season. Whether or not he will undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career remains unknown.
- Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that the Brewers and Mets engaged in serious trade discussions revolving around Pete Alonso. He wonders if the Mets will continue to explore trades for the star first baseman this winter. ($)
- Rustin Dodd and C. Trent Rosecrans at The Athletic look back on the sensation that was The Sandlot and its lasting impact 30 years later. ($)
- The A’s have reportedly formally submitted relocation paperwork to Major League Baseball. This sets the stage for an owner vote, which is pretty much a formality.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs says that it’s time for the Yankees to go into rebuild mode and examines which players could be on their way out of town this winter.
- The Angels are rapidly joining the A’s as a poverty franchise.
Former #Angels pitcher CJ Wilson claims that the Angels once “refused to buy Pujols a special treadmill because it was too expensive.” pic.twitter.com/AZJK5LL46W— Beyond The Halo (@BeyondTheHalo) August 24, 2023
- Things are getting desperate in Chicago...
The Chicago White Sox have brought back Tony La Russa as a consultant, per @BNightengale.— Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 23, 2023
