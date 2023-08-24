They Might Be Mariners - Does the 2023 Draft Class Already See Stars? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser and John Trupin are joined by staff writer and minor league correspondent Max Ellingsen to talk minor’s baseball for Meet at the Mitt episode 44 on August 23rd. The Mariners 2023 draft class has already debuted to surprisingly results and even earned some rapid promotions (Peete, Emerson) despite the season having such little time remaining. With only weeks to go for the lower minors and about a month in AAA, it’s time to look back on the quality seasons some prospects have had and the future some may yet see in the Arizona Fall League just around the corner. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

