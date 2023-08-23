Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 71-56: Chart Ask not for whom the chaos tolls, for it tolls for thee. By Brenbee Everfolly@everfolly Aug 23, 2023, 2:39pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 71-56: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Baseball Savant Lotion-infused soft knit winter socks: Eugenio Suárez, .305 WPA Wet socks: Justin Topa, -.364 WPA What socks: Andrés Muñoz, -.302 WPA Game thread comment of the day: More From Lookout Landing Mariners wander into desert, get fooled by mirage, topple 5-4 to White Sox Mariners Game #127: Extra Innings Game Thread Mariners Game #127: Game Thread II Mariners Game #127 Preview, SEA at CWS Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/23: Julio Rodríguez, Paul Sewald, and the Chicago White Sox Mariners somehow win eighth straight in anticlimactic fashion Loading comments...
