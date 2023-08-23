Mariners Game #127 Preview, SEA at CWS

The Seattle Mariners have cracked off two different eight-game winning streaks now in 2023, a lovely counterbalance to the 14-game stretch of 2022. As we hit the final turn of August, the M’s have seven more games against the three worst teams in the American League. With an off-day tomorrow and George Kirby on the hill, it is a chance to hopefully give the bullpen further rest and hopefully see the offense continue to take to task a terrible White Sox starter in Michael Kopech. Of course, it always looks good on paper, but this is a matchup of the pitcher with the lowest walk rate in baseball and the pitcher with the highest.

Lineups

News

Per Matt Festa himself on Instagram, the stalwart 2022 reliever and longest-tenured drafted player in the M’s organization underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow, ending his 2023 season but setting him up in theory to be healthy to begin 2024.

Today’s Game Info

After today, the Mariners will play just one more series in the Central time zone, their final road trip of the year in late September which concludes in Texas. Today’s serving of brunch baseball begins at 11:10 AM PT. Dave Sims and Ryan Rowland-Smith will have the TV broadcast on ROOT Sports NW, and on the radio, Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will call the game for 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Other Games to Watch Today

Texas: OFF (1.0 game lead on Seattle for AL West/WC2)

3:40 PM PT - Rockies at Rays (4.5 game lead on Seattle for WC1)

4:05 PM PT - Blue Jays (1.0 games back of Seattle for WC3) at Orioles (2.0 game lead on Tampa Bay for AL East/WC1)

5:10 PM PT - Red Sox (5.0 GB of Seattle for WC3) at Astros (0.5 game lead on Seattle for AL West/WC2)