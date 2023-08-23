Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/23: Julio Rodríguez, Paul Sewald, and the Chicago White Sox

Good morning folks! As we see how far the Mariners can soar, let’s dive into the latest news.
In Mariners news...
- Two of the Mariners 2023 first round picks, and their 2023 fourth rounder, are all headed to Single-A Modesto following the conclusion of the ACL season.
I can also confirm SS Tai Peete and OF Aidan Smith are headed to Modesto, joining Emerson for more at-bats. https://t.co/Q1ATY7rT3I— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) August 23, 2023
- But I was told the Mariners are “known for this kind of thing.”
Teams hit by a pitch most often this season:— Luke Arkins (@luke_arkins) August 22, 2023
SEA - 85
NYM - 80
MIN - 73
OAK - 70
TBR - 69
CIN - 69
LAA - 64
SFG - 64
WSN - 63
Note: #Mariners pitchers have hit the fewest hitters (34) this season.
1/4
- MLB Network broke down what makes the Mariners pitching staff so successful.
“Velocity. Command. Deception.”— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 21, 2023
The @Mariners rotation is relentless. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/LKRj90w8Xo
- Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes led off the Baseball America Hot Sheet after a blisteringly hot week in Modesto. ($)
- Jayson Stark at The Athletic gawked at Julio Rodríguez’s impressive week of hitting. ($)
Around the league...
- In the midst of a disaster of a season, the White Sox have cut ties with team president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Both have been with the organization for decades.
- With a ballpark deal in question several years down the line, the White Sox are reportedly considering a move to Nashville.
- Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave yesterday as investigations into his involvement with multiple minors in the Dominican Republic continue.
- Alden Gonzalez at ESPN wonders what the Angels will do now that they are coming to the end of a disastrous era of baseball.
- The Diamondbacks continue to beat the Mariners rivals, raising their odds of winning the division. At least one person on the team is motivated to help the M’s get back to October.
We got you PNW— Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) August 23, 2023
- Ichiro has found another way to remain involved in the sport.
Introducing the Commissioner’s Ambassador Program!⁰⁰Led by Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins, 12 highly accomplished former players will participate in MLB programs, represent the game at MLB events, and support the league’s international growth, MLB Together community activations,… pic.twitter.com/wd1K5x9kzN— MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2023
- Adrian Beltre, Jr. has committed to play baseball at the University of Washington. He is currently preparing for his senior year of high school.’
- Dan Rodricks at The Baltimore Sun wonders why Orioles owner John Angelos insists on spoiling one of the greatest on-field seasons for the franchise in recent memory.
- The Washington Nationals are quietly on a roll, and shortstop CJ Abrams has been a big part of that, writes Ben Clemens at Fangraphs.
- With their ninth straight loss, the Yankees are on their longest losing streak since 1992.
- Don’t try this at home!
ever think about Roy Oswalt pic.twitter.com/ekoQ9ZQ0qK— Scott (@heyyyscott) August 22, 2023
- Well, better late than never I suppose!
Mike Trout returns to the Angels lineup tonight, per @RhettBollinger pic.twitter.com/SR4o7s2LZ7— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 22, 2023
