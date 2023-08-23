 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/23/23: Julio Rodríguez, Paul Sewald, and the Chicago White Sox

The disastrous 2023 season for the White Sox is starting to have consequences.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks! As we see how far the Mariners can soar, let’s dive into the latest news.

In Mariners news...

  • Two of the Mariners 2023 first round picks, and their 2023 fourth rounder, are all headed to Single-A Modesto following the conclusion of the ACL season.
  • But I was told the Mariners are “known for this kind of thing.”
  • MLB Network broke down what makes the Mariners pitching staff so successful.

Around the league...

  • In the midst of a disaster of a season, the White Sox have cut ties with team president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Both have been with the organization for decades.
  • With a ballpark deal in question several years down the line, the White Sox are reportedly considering a move to Nashville.
  • Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave yesterday as investigations into his involvement with multiple minors in the Dominican Republic continue.
  • Alden Gonzalez at ESPN wonders what the Angels will do now that they are coming to the end of a disastrous era of baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks continue to beat the Mariners rivals, raising their odds of winning the division. At least one person on the team is motivated to help the M’s get back to October.
  • Ichiro has found another way to remain involved in the sport.
  • Well, better late than never I suppose!

