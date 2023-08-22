Mariners Game #126 Preview, SEA at CWS

Tonight the Mariners seek to extend their seven-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the majors, but they’ll have to get past the White Sox and Mike Clevinger to do it. The Mariners do get Julio Rodríguez back after his off-day yesterday. Bryan Woo will make the start, coming off the IL after dealing with some mild forearm inflammation.

Lineups

News

In case you missed today’s news, the Mariners signed Luke Weaver to a one-year deal and transferred Emerson Hancock to the 60-day IL. More details in the blurb here.

Today’s Game Info

Today is the last evening game of the Central time zone of this roadtrip and the last 5:10 start for a while. Dave Sims and Ryan Rowland-Smith will have the TV broadcast on ROOT Sports NW, and on the radio, Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will call the game for 710 AM Seattle Sports. Remember that tomorrow is an 11:10 start before Thursday’s off-day and a big weekend series at home.

Today in Mariners History