 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/22/23: Luis Castillo, Julio Rodriguez, and Davey Martinez

The quest for the AL West continues...

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Pure dominance.
  • Ty France speaks about team mentality and offensive production following the Mariners’ seventh straight win last night:
  • Just unreal.

Around the league...

  • An 11th inning walk-off by the Arizona Diamondbacks to defeat the Texas Rangers brings the Mariners within two games of the first spot in the AL West, right behind the Houston Astros, who are 1.5 games back.

Becca’s picks...

  • Quite a dino-mite performance from these competitors:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...