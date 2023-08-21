Mariners Game #125 Preview, 8/21/23: SEA at CWS

Fresh off a sweep of the Astros, the Mariners conclude their road trip with a stopoff in Chicago to face the White Sox.
Lineups:
Bringing that feel-good-feeling to Chi-town pic.twitter.com/P2tw6ctF4x— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 21, 2023
It’s nice to see J.P. back at the top of the lineup, although the fun is dulled a little bit by an off-day for the freshly-minted AL Player of the Week, Julio Rodríguez. Hopefully it’s just a day off for the red-hot Julio, whose back could certainly use a rest after he carried the team through the Royals series and the first part of the Astros series. With Julio on the shelf, Cade Marlowe will get his first turn in center field in yet another brand-new park; best of luck to the rookie.
And here’s the White Sox lineup. Note to aspiring comms types: this graphic is basically a master class in how not to do a social media graphic. Not only is there no alt text, the game info is tiny and unreadable, and the mix of fonts is as visually unappealing as it is unfriendly for people with vision challenges to parse. 0/10.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters vs. the Mariners: pic.twitter.com/kKnxh1tpjx— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2023
Today’s game information:
Today’s game starts at 5:10 PT. Dave Sims and Ryan Rowland-Smith will be on the television broadcast on ROOT Sports NW, while Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will have the call on 710 AM Seattle Sports. The Mariners will play two more games at Chicago, one evening and one getaway day game, before an off-day on Thursday. They’ll then open a short, two-series homestand against Kansas City and Oakland before embarking on another lengthy road trip, so if you want to get out to see the team, do so now.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1990: Tino Martinez goes 3-for-3, with a double and two RBI—including the game winner in the 7th inning—as the Mariners win at Texas, 4-3.
- 1993: The Mariners tie a team record with their 11th straight errorless game. They would fail to set the record the next day, however, committing two errors (their opponents, the Toronto Blue Jays, had three).
- 1996: Alex Rodriguez hits two homers, becoming just the fifth shortstop to hit 30 HR in a season.
- 1998: Joey Cora collects his 1,000th career hit with a bases loaded, RBI single in a 5-4 win vs. Chicago.
- 2010: Casey Kotchman’s Major League record streak of 274 consecutive errorless games comes to an end against the Yankees.
- 2012: Félix Hernández allowed one run over 7.2 innings in his first game after his perfect game in front of the first-ever “Supreme Court.”
Loading comments...