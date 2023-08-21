Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/21/23: Eugenio Suarez, Kyle Harrison, and Byron Buxton

In Mariners news...
- Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes has been on fire lately:
"Man, is this kid fun to watch."— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 21, 2023
No. 12 @Mariners prospect Lazaro Montes crushes his fourth homer in the past five games for the @ModestoNuts: pic.twitter.com/NPJ6fRkzLS
- Just your average out to end the inning:
This is a great example of a classic 9-6-2-4-6-3 putout.— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) August 21, 2023
EVE-3 HIL-5 BOT 6#howboutthemfrogs pic.twitter.com/VAxWI0IVSN
- Another day, another Geno slay.
Another day, another Gold Glove-caliber play from Geno pic.twitter.com/74T1nsLUxo— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 20, 2023
- The Mariners have signed right-hander Nick Wittgren presumably to a minor league deal, as they add more pitching depth after recent injuries.
- A very exciting and important sweep of the Houston Astros brings the Mariners closer to the second wild card spot and the possibility of a run for the division title.
Around the league...
- Prior to their game yesterday, the San Francisco Giants placed veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford on the IL due to a left forearm strain, and have recalled outfielder Luis Matos in a corresponding move.
- In other Giants news, the team is calling up their top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison. The lefty is scheduled to make his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies tomorrow evening.
- The Minnesota Twins are exploring the possibility of Byron Buxton returning to the outfield, as he’s strictly been playing as a DH after returning from a long stint on the IL.
- 17-year-old San Diego Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas has been promoted to the Padres’ Double A affiliate as he continues to impress and move up the minor league ranks.
- Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day after exiting the team’s game early yesterday with a finger issue that occurred when he lost his bat during a swing.
Becca’s picks...
- ICYMI, the World Athletics Championships are underway in Budapest, with two days of competition already completed. Other than the Olympics, there is no bigger or more important track meet than Worlds. Records are being shattered and impressive performances accomplished one after the other. For live updates and more information for how to watch these incredible athletes on the world stage, check out the World Athletics website!
