Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/21/23: Eugenio Suarez, Kyle Harrison, and Byron Buxton

Oh how sweep it is.

By Becca Weinberg
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes has been on fire lately:
  • Just your average out to end the inning:
  • Another day, another Geno slay.

Around the league...

  • Prior to their game yesterday, the San Francisco Giants placed veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford on the IL due to a left forearm strain, and have recalled outfielder Luis Matos in a corresponding move.
  • In other Giants news, the team is calling up their top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison. The lefty is scheduled to make his MLB debut against the Philadelphia Phillies tomorrow evening.
  • The Minnesota Twins are exploring the possibility of Byron Buxton returning to the outfield, as he’s strictly been playing as a DH after returning from a long stint on the IL.
  • 17-year-old San Diego Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas has been promoted to the Padres’ Double A affiliate as he continues to impress and move up the minor league ranks.
  • Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day after exiting the team’s game early yesterday with a finger issue that occurred when he lost his bat during a swing.

