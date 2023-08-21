Julio & Victory - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, Evan James, Zach Mason and John Trupin are here to talk playoff baseball on August 20th 2023 for Meet at the Mitt episode 43. The team has swept the pitiful, overrated Houston Astros into oblivion by dealing them four brutal loses at home. The Mariners emerge from the desert with the hottest team in baseball fronted by the hottest player on the planet. Wins and Julio, a perfect combination. What’s not to love? With .500 baseball firmly in the rearview the Mariners sights are fully trained ahead and looking towards the playoffs. For the first time all year not just a wild card spot, but perhaps even a division prize seems up for grabs with the Texas Rangers getting swept while the Mariners have surged. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

Editor's note: John recorded this episode in a hurricane and Kate had a disconnect, so the audio is not, shall we say, seamless? It’s not the cleanest thing and the raw elements came out a bit mangled, but I’ve done a few edits and I think this is about as good as it’s gonna be. Sorry if John/Kate in particular are off a bit off here and there.