Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 69-55: Chart Very nice! By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Aug 20, 2023, 1:30pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 69-55: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images Fireworks for bats and relievers: Dominic Canzone, +.242 WPA and Gabe Speier, +.195 WPA The resulting haze: Tayler Saucedo, -.313 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Day: Preach it!! More From Lookout Landing Game #124: Game Thread the Fourth Game #124: Game Thread the Third Game #124: Game Thread the Second Mariners Game #124 Preview: SEA at HOU Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/20/23: Julio Rodríguez, Harry Ford, Luis Urías, and Julio Rodríguez Three viral tweets to explain the Mariners 10-3 victory over the Astros Loading comments...
Loading comments...