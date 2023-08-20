Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/20/23: Julio Rodríguez, Harry Ford, Luis Urías, and Julio Rodríguez

prior to tonight, the most hits in a 4-game span with 5+ SB (since at least 1901) was 13, by 1974 Bake McBride, 1927 Ty Cobb & 1907 Cobb



JULIO HAS BLOWN THAT AWAY, WITH 17 HITS AND 5 SB IN HIS LAST 4 GAMES https://t.co/rafOszmVp7