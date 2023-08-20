Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/20/23: Julio Rodríguez, Harry Ford, Luis Urías, and Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez. That’s it. That’s the whole foreword.
In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodriguez is the first player in MLB history to ever record 17 hits in four games. He is the second player in MLB history to have four straight 4-hit games. All of this has been the joy of a lifetime to witness, and it has also led to some great posting. For context on Julio’s incredible accomplishment:
-AJ Pollock has 22 hits this season.
-Max Muncy has 18 hits since the All-Star Break.
-The New York Yankees, like the whole team, have 17 hits in the same 4-game span. Julio has comprehensively outperformed the entire New York Yankees lineup. I can’t recall ever seeing anything like that before. I keep thinking about it and I still don’t feel like I’m fully grasping how outrageous it is.
History for Julio! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/r0pvmP87oU— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 20, 2023
- But wait, thanks to Sarah Langs, we can keep adding qualifiers that make this stretch even crazier.
prior to tonight, the most hits in a 4-game span with 5+ SB (since at least 1901) was 13, by 1974 Bake McBride, 1927 Ty Cobb & 1907 Cobb— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 20, 2023
JULIO HAS BLOWN THAT AWAY, WITH 17 HITS AND 5 SB IN HIS LAST 4 GAMES https://t.co/rafOszmVp7
- What? Did you really think I was done posting about Julio? Are you really so naïve?
Julio Rodriguez 4 days ago compared to now— Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 20, 2023
Avg: .256 ➡️ .278
OBP: .319 ➡️ .337
SLG: .432 ➡️ .463
OPS: .751 ➡️ .800
wRC+: 111 ➡️ 125
fWar: 3.7 ➡️ 4.8
That’s one of the most insane 4 game jumps I’ve ever seen lmao pic.twitter.com/l77YwLqdnJ
- The Seattle Mariners now own the tiebreaker against both of the teams they are jostling for playoff position with (Toronto and Houston). September is going to be a dogfight.
With the victory, the Mariners have guaranteed winning season series vs. The Astros. The last time that happened was 2018.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 20, 2023
- Y’all want to see the second coolest thing Harry Ford did last night?
Harry Ford throws a dart to J.P. Crawford. pic.twitter.com/uLjvwrVN0z— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 20, 2023
- Y’all want to see the coolest thing Harry Ford did last night?
Harry Ford WALKOFF 3-RUN HR!! pic.twitter.com/xVIAIiQx49— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 20, 2023
Around the league...
- Remember last year when we all had fun marveling at how smoothly Trea Turner slid through home and how we all collectively realized that the only reason he could do that was because of how fast he was? Elly could do that if he ever slid feet first.
ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS NOT HUMAN@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/tq8qNAEXU6— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 19, 2023
- Could you imagine what Nick Castellanos would be capable of if there were MLB games played between February 23 and March 6? We’d NEVER forget the Alamo.
holy shit he homered on the anniversary. https://t.co/7OZqFmWP2Z pic.twitter.com/DivfOdFXMD— Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) August 20, 2023
- Two grand slams in two pitches is absolutely wild.
Luis Urías hit a grand slam in the 7th inning Thursday in DC. Was lifted for a pinch-hitter, didn't play yesterday... and on the next pitch he saw, 42 hours later... hit another grand slam. The only two in his career.— Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 19, 2023
- This what a Luis Urías grand slam can do to somebody. It can happen anybody. It can happen to you. Keep that head on a swivel.
Vibe check from Yankee Stadium: a nun appears to be unimpressed while drinking a beer. pic.twitter.com/VInpxeXhHr— Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 19, 2023
- Seeing the Diamondbacks social team embrace Paul Sewald memes makes me so happy. I feel comfortable knowing he’s getting love in his new home, even though I still miss him.
It's time. pic.twitter.com/H95AkKIKXU— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 19, 2023
- Toronto Blue Jays deadline acquisition Paul DeJong has been DFA’d. DeJong was acquired within hours of Bo Bichette suffering a leg injury, but DeJong’s .068/.068/.068 line as a Blue Jay did remarkably little to secure him a job upon Bichette’s return.
ROSTER MOVES:— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2023
SS Bo Bichette reinstated from 10-day IL and will be active tonight
INF Paul DeJong designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/2ixGjbGyPS
Nick’s pick...
- Everybody here did an incredible job. Captured the spirit perfectly. I was all set to hand first prize to the person who went all out with the big, curly wig, until they were immediately upstaged by someone hitting it so hard they fell over on the field. That level of commitment must be rewarded, so congratulations to you, person who fell over doing the Elaine dance at the Brooklyn Cyclones Seinfeld Night, you are a winner in the eyes of all of Lookout Landing!
Tonight the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night along with the epic an Elaine dance contest that once again did not disappoint and you gotta love The Wiz hosting it— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 20, 2023
Via @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/viPMCILeJf
