Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/2/23: Josh Rojas, Framber Valdez, and the MLB Trade Deadline

You like trades? We got trades! Get your trade news here! Biiiig collection of trade news. Also some other stuff, but mostly trades!
In Mariners news...
- This is easily the most important thing that happened today. Debate a wall.
TRADE DEADLINE NEWS: "Derby" (like Home Run Derby) is the latest addition to the #Mariners grounds crew staff... perhaps poised to be deputy to @MarinersPup? However she is also an agile baserunner if needed in the lineup. Not sure how to bite water yet. pic.twitter.com/X0JfwOVTYD— Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) August 2, 2023
- Future Gold Glove winner, Josh Rojas. Book it.
Perry Hill already hard at work with his new student Josh Rojas pic.twitter.com/Y6oWeEBWmo— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) August 1, 2023
- To make room on the roster for the newly acquired Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas, and the recalled Trent Thornton, the Mariners optioned Juan Then and Taylor Trammel to Tacoma, and designated Kolten Wong for assignment.
- The trade deadline is an exhausting experience for players. It seems that Logan and Ty are especially relieved that it’s over.
- New guys, new numbers.
#Mariners— MLB Jersey Numbers (@NumbersMLB) August 2, 2023
INF Josh Rojas (@JoshRojass) will wear number 4. Last worn by INF Tommy La Stella earlier this season.
OF Dominic Canzone will wear number 8. Last worn by OF AJ Pollock earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/RFVPSQee6p
- Here is a couple minutes of Jerry addressing the media. One comment from Dipoto that didn’t fit in the time limit is this one about Josh Rojas’ inclusion in the Sewald deal.
Here’s some of Jerry Dipoto’s opening statement post trade deadline pic.twitter.com/PJaummtOlq— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) August 1, 2023
The Deadline...
- Brad Hand to the Braves for Alec Berger. Brad Hand has now been a member of all five NL East teams, so that’s pretty neat.
Trade: The Atlanta Braves are acquiring left-hander Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies, according to a source familiar with the deal. Alec Barger goes to the Rockies.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Ji-Man Choi and Rich Hill to the Padres for Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suero, and Alfonso Rivas.
The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed starter Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Justin Verlander back to the Astros (derogatory) for Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.
The Houston Astros have a deal in place to acquire ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies for Hao-Yu Lee.
The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a trade to acquire right-handed starter Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Andrew Chafin to the Brewers for Peter Strzelecki.
Brewers get LH reliever Andrew Chafin from Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2023
- Paul Dejong and cash to the Blue Jays for Matt Svanson.
The Blue Jays have acquired infielder Paul DeJong from the Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Good insurance for them after Bichette left last night's game. @jonmorosi said it was close— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 1, 2023
- Alright that was a lot of trades, here’s a trade that wasn’t. Rodriguez has a 10-team no-trade clause that appears to include mostly west coast teams so that he can’t be traded to far away from his family.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers had a trade in place for left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez, but Rodriguez invoked his 10-team no-trade clause that included the Dodgers and the deal is now dead, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Alright trades again. Jake Burger to the Marlins for Jake Eder.
The Miami Marlins are acquiring Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox per sources.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 1, 2023
- Austin Hedges to the Rangers for international free agent money.
Trade: The Texas Rangers are acquiring catcher Austin Hedges from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to sources familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks for Jeremy Rodriguez.
The Arizona Diamondbacks are acquiring outfielder Tommy Pham from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. @martinonyc was on it.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Keynan Middleton to the Yankees for Juan Carela.
The New York Yankees are acquiring right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Dominic Leone to the Angels for Jeremiah Jackson.
The Angels are trading Jeremiah Jackson to the New York Mets for reliever Dominic Leone, according to a source familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Garrett Cooper to the Padres for Ryan Weathers.
Marlins acquiring Ryan Weathers from Padres for Garrett Cooper, source tells @TheAthletic.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2023
- Josh Bell to the Marlins for Jean Segura and Kahlil Watson. Jean Segura was promptly DFA’d by the Guardians after the deal was finalized.
The Miami Marlins are acquiring first baseman Josh Bell from the Cleveland Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and infield prospect Kahlil Watson, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- Ryan Yarbrough to the Dodgers for Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.
The Dodgers have acquired Ryan Yarbrough from the Royals, sources tell me and @juanctoribio.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023
- Scott Barlow to the Padres for Jesus Rios and Henry Williams.
Padres acquire closer Scott Barlow from Royals, per source.— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 1, 2023
- Luis Urias to the Red Sox for Bradley Blalock.
Right-hander Bradley Blalock is going to the Milwaukee Brewers from the Boston Red Sox in the Luis Urias trade, according to sources familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for Bailey Falter.
The Phillies are closing in on a deal with Pittsburgh:— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 1, 2023
LHP Bailey Falter for multi-position RH hitting IF Rodolfo Castro
- Jack Flaherty to the Orioles for Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom.
The Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a deal for right-hander Jack Flaherty from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2023
- We’re now into the “less notable but still deadline day deals” deals. Luis Patiño to the White Sox for cash.
Hearing White Sox getting Luis Patiño from the Rays for cash. But otherwise I’m taking this deadline off.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 1, 2023
- Logan Rinehart to the Orioles for Eduard Bazardo.
Trade: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Eduard Bazardo from the Baltimore Orioles for Logan Rinehart, according to a source familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek to the Mets for cash.
Trade: The New York Mets are acquiring pitchers Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek from the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a source familiar with the deal.— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 1, 2023
- Justin Bruihl to the Rockies for cash.
Dodgers trading Justin Bruihl to Colorado for cash, source confirms. @Feinsand on it. Bruihl had been DFA’d last week.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 1, 2023
- Adrian Sampson, Manny Rodríguez, and international free agent money to the Rays for Josh Roberson.
Cubs and Rays make a small deal according to sources: Adrian Sampson, Manny Rodríguez and IFA money go to the Rays for minor-league pitcher Josh Roberson.— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) August 1, 2023
- Tucker Davidson to the Royals for cash in a deal so under the radar, the Royals had to report it themselves.
We have acquired LHP Tucker Davidson from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 1, 2023
Davidson has been added to the 40-man roster and will report to the big league club.
- Finally, a prospect-for-prospect deal, Evan McKendry to the Brewers for Alex Jackson. If I failed to document any of yesterday’s trades, kindly keep it to yourself.
Hearing #Rays have traded AAA @DurhamBulls RHP Evan McKendry to Brewers for C Alex Jackson, who is with AAA Nashville. Teams are playing each other, so they trade clubhouses.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 1, 2023
Around the league...
- An important and timely reminder of the human side of the trade deadline, and how jarring and surreal the experience can be for a player going through it for the first time.
11 years ago, I was pulled off of the field in my hometown in front of all my family and friends, while warming up before the sixth inning. Confused, I jogged off the field and was handed a cell phone at the bottom of the dugout steps.— Travis Snider (@Lunchboxhero45) August 1, 2023
On the phone was the @BlueJays GM letting…
- One big piece of news that was lost in the trade deadline scrum was the labor victory won by minor leaguers on Monday.
- Trey Mancini was DFA’d by the Cubs to make room on the roster for the recently acquired Jeimer Candelario.
The Cubs have DFA'd Trey Mancini, per @MLBBruceLevine pic.twitter.com/VBQ9rWR9bS— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 1, 2023
- Angels first baseman Jared Walsh cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
- Bo Bichette left Monday’s game with an apparent injury, which ultimately prompted the Blue Jays to go out and acquire Paul Dejong (see above), but luckily for the Jays it appears the injury is not as bad as was originally believed.
Good news for #BlueJays as there’s “no significant structural damage” for Bo Bichette per manager John Schneider. He won’t be in there today. IL stint hasn’t been ruled out but Jays will play it out for a few days first.— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 1, 2023
- Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan will have season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a flexor tendon in his throwing arm, and should be ready to return to the team in time for Spring Training next year.
- Be on the lookout for an improved Brandon Marsh hair game! Hopefully he doesn’t use too much salt spray, or he might struggle to pull off the wet guy look.
Brandon Marsh says Lorenzen helped him with his hair routine.— Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 1, 2023
“His swag meter is off the charts. Good hair. He started teaching me to put some salt spray in my hair.”
“There’s some good flow here now,” he added. “We’ve got Craig, and I think Cave is on the come up, too.”
- Oh yea, Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter last night! Valdez managed to keep the base paths empty but for a single walk, with seven strikeouts and all in only 93 pitches. For all our general distaste for the Astros, Framber seems like a good guy and is an incredible talent. A no-hitter was so inevitable for him in his career.
Framber Valdez is the first lefty in @Astros history to throw a no-hitter. pic.twitter.com/8uspLTGXS0— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- No pick tonight, just bed. I pick bed.
Loading comments...