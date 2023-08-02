 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/2/23: Josh Rojas, Framber Valdez, and the MLB Trade Deadline

It’s Wednesday, and if it’s Wednesday, it’s not Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

You like trades? We got trades! Get your trade news here! Biiiig collection of trade news. Also some other stuff, but mostly trades!

In Mariners news...

  • This is easily the most important thing that happened today. Debate a wall.
  • Future Gold Glove winner, Josh Rojas. Book it.
  • To make room on the roster for the newly acquired Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas, and the recalled Trent Thornton, the Mariners optioned Juan Then and Taylor Trammel to Tacoma, and designated Kolten Wong for assignment.
  • The trade deadline is an exhausting experience for players. It seems that Logan and Ty are especially relieved that it’s over.
  • New guys, new numbers.
  • Here is a couple minutes of Jerry addressing the media. One comment from Dipoto that didn’t fit in the time limit is this one about Josh Rojas’ inclusion in the Sewald deal.

The Deadline...

  • Brad Hand to the Braves for Alec Berger. Brad Hand has now been a member of all five NL East teams, so that’s pretty neat.
  • Ji-Man Choi and Rich Hill to the Padres for Jackson Wolf, Estuar Suero, and Alfonso Rivas.
  • Justin Verlander back to the Astros (derogatory) for Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.
  • Michael Lorenzen to the Phillies for Hao-Yu Lee.
  • Andrew Chafin to the Brewers for Peter Strzelecki.
  • Paul Dejong and cash to the Blue Jays for Matt Svanson.
  • Alright that was a lot of trades, here’s a trade that wasn’t. Rodriguez has a 10-team no-trade clause that appears to include mostly west coast teams so that he can’t be traded to far away from his family.
  • Alright trades again. Jake Burger to the Marlins for Jake Eder.
  • Austin Hedges to the Rangers for international free agent money.
  • Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks for Jeremy Rodriguez.
  • Keynan Middleton to the Yankees for Juan Carela.
  • Dominic Leone to the Angels for Jeremiah Jackson.
  • Garrett Cooper to the Padres for Ryan Weathers.
  • Josh Bell to the Marlins for Jean Segura and Kahlil Watson. Jean Segura was promptly DFA’d by the Guardians after the deal was finalized.
  • Ryan Yarbrough to the Dodgers for Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa.
  • Scott Barlow to the Padres for Jesus Rios and Henry Williams.
  • Luis Urias to the Red Sox for Bradley Blalock.
  • Rodolfo Castro to the Phillies for Bailey Falter.
  • Jack Flaherty to the Orioles for Cesar Prieto and Drew Rom.
  • We’re now into the “less notable but still deadline day deals” deals. Luis Patiño to the White Sox for cash.
  • Logan Rinehart to the Orioles for Eduard Bazardo.
  • Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek to the Mets for cash.
  • Justin Bruihl to the Rockies for cash.
  • Adrian Sampson, Manny Rodríguez, and international free agent money to the Rays for Josh Roberson.
  • Tucker Davidson to the Royals for cash in a deal so under the radar, the Royals had to report it themselves.
  • Finally, a prospect-for-prospect deal, Evan McKendry to the Brewers for Alex Jackson. If I failed to document any of yesterday’s trades, kindly keep it to yourself.

Around the league...

  • An important and timely reminder of the human side of the trade deadline, and how jarring and surreal the experience can be for a player going through it for the first time.
  • One big piece of news that was lost in the trade deadline scrum was the labor victory won by minor leaguers on Monday.
  • Trey Mancini was DFA’d by the Cubs to make room on the roster for the recently acquired Jeimer Candelario.
  • Angels first baseman Jared Walsh cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake.
  • Bo Bichette left Monday’s game with an apparent injury, which ultimately prompted the Blue Jays to go out and acquire Paul Dejong (see above), but luckily for the Jays it appears the injury is not as bad as was originally believed.
  • Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan will have season-ending surgery on Wednesday to repair a flexor tendon in his throwing arm, and should be ready to return to the team in time for Spring Training next year.
  • Be on the lookout for an improved Brandon Marsh hair game! Hopefully he doesn’t use too much salt spray, or he might struggle to pull off the wet guy look.
  • Oh yea, Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter last night! Valdez managed to keep the base paths empty but for a single walk, with seven strikeouts and all in only 93 pitches. For all our general distaste for the Astros, Framber seems like a good guy and is an incredible talent. A no-hitter was so inevitable for him in his career.

Nick’s pick...

  • No pick tonight, just bed. I pick bed.

