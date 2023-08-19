Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/19/23: Julio Rodríguez, Masyn Winn, and Genevieve Beacom

Good morning, everybody, and happy Saturday! If you’re reading this from the PNW, do your best to avoid exposure to this nasty smoke in the air, but bask in your Seattle Mariners holding a playoff spot in the meantime.

In Mariners news:

After another scintillating performance at the plate last night, Julio Rodríguez now shares a team record.

Julio Rodríguez has recorded a hit in each of his last 9 at-bats, tying the @Mariners club record:



9 - Julio Rodríguez (Aug. 16 - current)

9 - Raul Ibañez (Sept. 22-23, 2004)

9 - Danny Valencia (June 2-4, 2017) — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) August 19, 2023

Spencer Packard has been on a tear for Double-A Arkansas.

Spencer Packard doubles home Jonatan Clase. 4-0 Travelers. pic.twitter.com/h38aKJjMjF — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 19, 2023

Not to be outdone on the farm, Lazaro Montes continues to annihilate baseballs in Modesto.

Oh my goodness. Lazaro Montes just destroyed this ball for a 2-run HR! pic.twitter.com/UJ9FKRMNkt — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) August 19, 2023

Around the league:

The Reds walked off the Blue Jays on a solo shot from Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and thanks to him, the Mariners head into today in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot.

The Dodgers have signed old-ish friend Kolten Wong to a minor league deal. I have little doubt he’ll turn into a key bench bat down the stretch for them.

The Cardinals called up speedy top prospect Masyn Winn, and he notched his first big league hit on an infield dribbler that he was able to beat out. Unfortunately for him, Pete Alonso mistakenly tossed the ball into the stands. Tough break!

uhhhh Pete Alonso... you just throw Masyn Winn's first major league hit into the stands?? #stlcards pic.twitter.com/qQCzpErgWX — cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) August 19, 2023

Rangers GM (and personal favorite former Mariner) Chris Young appeared on MLB Now to discuss his club’s strategy behind trading and accelerating their rebuild.

Connor’s picks:

Australian lefty Genevieve Beacom has been breaking barriers, suiting up for the Melbourne Aces last year to become the first woman to play in the ABL. Now, she’s picking up the bat, and looks to establish herself even further in professional baseball. Michael Clair at MLB.com has the profile.

The Peripheral never even made it to my peripheral vision, but as someone who quite enjoyed the A League of Their Own TV series, this is a bummer.