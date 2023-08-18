 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

67-55: Chart

EXHALE

By Kate Preusser
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
now I lay the Astros down to sleep
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners 2, Astros 0

Rooty Tooty Fresh n Fruity: Bryce Miller, .360 WPA AND Julio Rodríguez, .287 WPA

Moons Over My Hammy: Cal Raleigh, -.114 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...