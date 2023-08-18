Mariners Game #122 Preview, 8/18/23: SEA at HOU

The Mariners escape Kansas City having secured a series win, barely, and will now face a much tougher team in the Houston Astros, who are healthy now and a much different team than Seattle won a series against in Houston prior to the All-Star Break. Houston will also be bringing the best of their rotation in Cy Young candidate Framber Valdez and a pair of Rookie of the Year candidates in J.P. France and Hunter Brown, while the Mariners will have be throwing their own pair of rookies in Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller, who takes the ball tonight to face the Astros for a second time in his home state.

Lineups:

Here’s the Astros lineup. Kyle Tucker is a late scratch.

Updated lineup:



2B Altuve

3B Bregman

LF Alvarez

1B Diaz

DH Singleton

RF McCormick

SS Peña

CF Dubón

C Maldonado https://t.co/Zeoqq08inm — Houston Astros (@astros) August 18, 2023

Today’s game information:

Tonight’s game starts at 5:10 PT. It will be televised on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Ryan Rowland-Smith on the call. It’ll be fun to listen to Hyphen talk about Bryce Miller’s pitching. Over on the radio, 710 AM Seattle Sports, you can hear Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

Today in Mariners history:

1995 : Mike Blowers hit his third grand slam of the month, tying a major-league record.

: Mike Blowers hit his third grand slam of the month, tying a major-league record. 2000: Edgar Martinez plays in his 1,500 th career game and hits his 29th homer of the season, tying a career-high; he’d finish the season with 37.

Edgar Martinez plays in his 1,500 career game and hits his 29th homer of the season, tying a career-high; he’d finish the season with 37. 2001 : Kazuhiro Sasaki sets a new Mariners record with his 38 th save of the season in a 7-6 win at New York.

: Kazuhiro Sasaki sets a new Mariners record with his 38 save of the season in a 7-6 win at New York. 2017: In a 7-1 win over the Rays, Nelson Cruz hit a 482-foot home run in the 9th inning, the logest in Tropicana Field history according to MLB Statcast.