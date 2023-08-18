Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/23: J.P. Crawford, Tim Anderson, and the New York Yankees

Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball as the Mariners prepare for an important series against the Astros.
In Mariners news...
- Not Mariners news, but it is local baseball news: The Northeast Seattle Little League team cruised to a 10-0 win over the Maine squad in their opening game.
- Jerry Dipoto provided injury updates on J.P. Crawford and Jarred Kelenic. Crawford will return soon, but seems likely to go out on a brief rehab assignment first.
Around the league...
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dove into the usefulness of Win Probability Added and mused about what the statistic can tell us.
- Baseball America unveiled its organizational prospect rankings, putting the Mariners in the late teens. It appears that BA has also quietly slipped M’s first base prospect Tyler Locklear into the top 100. ($)
- Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic wrote about The Hill, a new baseball-centric film hitting theaters later this month. ($)
- David Schoenfield at ESPN wonders where it all went wrong for the 2023 Yankees.
- Tim Anderson had his suspension reduced to 5 games (from 6) and will begin serving it today.
- The legend of the 2010s/2020s Angels never ceases to amaze.
there is only one team who has not ranked in the top-10 of @MLBPipeline's Top 10 farm systems once since 2015 and it is somehow the same team that has not made the postseason once since 2015 https://t.co/99M6pscCQh— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 17, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- I suppose we have no choice but to root for the Utah Jazz now.
Can confirm these are all real logos (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023
Loading comments...