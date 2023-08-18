 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/18/23: J.P. Crawford, Tim Anderson, and the New York Yankees

Get caught up on the latest from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest from around baseball as the Mariners prepare for an important series against the Astros.

In Mariners news...

  • Not Mariners news, but it is local baseball news: The Northeast Seattle Little League team cruised to a 10-0 win over the Maine squad in their opening game.
  • Jerry Dipoto provided injury updates on J.P. Crawford and Jarred Kelenic. Crawford will return soon, but seems likely to go out on a brief rehab assignment first.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • I suppose we have no choice but to root for the Utah Jazz now.

