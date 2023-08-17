 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/17/23: Isaiah Campbell, Wander Franco, and Ozzie Albies

Some news and notes from around the league.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hello friends! Here’s what’s going on in baseball as we start our Thursday.

In Mariners news...

  • Isaiah Campbell has been making a difference during the M’s road trip in Kansas City.

Around the league...

