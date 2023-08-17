Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/17/23: Isaiah Campbell, Wander Franco, and Ozzie Albies

Hello friends! Here’s what’s going on in baseball as we start our Thursday.
In Mariners news...
- Isaiah Campbell has been making a difference during the M’s road trip in Kansas City.
While in Kansas City, @isaiah_campbell stopped by Washington Elementary, where his sister teaches in his hometown of Olathe, to read to kindergarteners and share some pitching tips with a third-grade class pic.twitter.com/O5macx8VH3— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 16, 2023
Around the league...
- In the Dominican Republic, an investigation into Wander Franco has been opened up by a division specializing in minors and gender violence.
- MLB Pipeline unveiled its mid-season farm system rankings, giving the M’s some love (comparatively) by having them middle-of-the-pack.
- Meanwhile, Kiley McDaniel at ESPN released his mid-season top 50 prospects, which is also fairly high on the Mariners. ($)
- Royals Review wonders if we’re currently watching Bobby Witt Jr.’s star turn in real time.
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs digs into Juan Soto’s strange drop-off in plate discipline over the last couple of weeks.
- Ozzie Albies might be a great baseball player, but he’s also — importantly — a lover of sealife. He spoke with Matt Monagan about his home aquarium and his aquatic friends.
- Zack Meisel at The Athletic caught up with former big leaguer Jim Eisenreich, who has dedicated his life to helping others who — like him — suffer from Tourette syndrome. ($)
- It’s good to have you back on air, Kevin!
Kevin Brown explains Blink 182 to Ben McDonald, complete with a Tom DeLonge impression. pic.twitter.com/ZQtmYjsIti— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2023
