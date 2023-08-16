 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

65-55: Chart

Mariners win on 8/16 in the 816

By Zach Mason
Seattle Mariners v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mariners 6, Royals 5

Mariners LOB: 13

GB of WC 3: 1

Win Probability Chart

Sliding into home: Julio Rodríguez, +.164 WPA

Mud slides: Dominic Canzone, -.075 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Day

