Catcher Brian O’Keefe reportedly recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Tom Murphy to the IL

Per reporting from Mark Singelais of the Times-Union, the regional paper of the Capital Region in and surrounding Albany, New York, the Seattle Mariners have recalled Colonie, NY native Brian O’Keefe to join the big league club ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Singelais reported confirmation via text from O’Keefe himself, though it is not yet public who O’Keefe is replacing on the roster. UPDATE: Tom Murphy has been placed on the 10-day injured list, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

The 30-year-old backstop has dutifully plugged away in Seattle’s system for the past three seasons, racking up 978 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma since 2021. O’Keefe originally came to the M’s organization via the Minor League Rule-5 Draft in late 2019. The veteran originally was selected in the 7th round of the 2014 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, spending almost nine full seasons in the minor leagues before finally receiving the call to the bigs late last year. O’Keefe’s first game was a fortuitous one, as he arrived for the clinching playoff game courtesy of Cal Raleigh’s big fly, then made his pro debut the following game and recorded a single. O’Keefe has just two games of big league experience.

The big league move correspondingly presumably will be an injury to one of the club’s catchers. This article will be updated once the corresponding move is reported or announced by the team. UPDATE: Tom Murphy has been placed on the injured list correspondingly, dealing a blow to the M’s as he’s been one of the club’s premier hitters against left-handed pitching.