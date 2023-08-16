Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/16/23: Shane McClanahan, Angel Hernandez, and Triston Casas

Good morning everyone! Here is what’s happening in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan at ESPN opines that George Kirby should be getting more love in the American League Cy Young race.
- Brittney Bush Bollay at The Stranger wrote about Félix Weekend and the unique joy that King Félix brought to Mariners fans.
Around the league...
- The Rays announced that ace lefty Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of big league action through the rest of 2023 and all of 2024. McClanhan joins Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs as Tampa starters who have undergone UCL surgery this season.
- Meanwhile, the Yankees dropped a 5-0 game to Atlanta yesterday, putting them back at .500 for the season. This is notable because it’s the deepest into a season the Yankees have been .500 or worse in nearly 30 years.
- We’ve got another top 100 prospect list update, this one from Just Baseball. This list is more bullish on the Mariners, with three M’s placing in the top 52.
- Umpire Angel Hernandez, who is currently working the Mariners series in Kansas City, lost in court again over his racial discrimination case, this time because a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case.
- In former Mariner news, reliever Dan Altavilla was released by the Red Sox.
- David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to young Sox slugger Triston Casas about his approach to hitting.
- The Cardinals, already planning for 2024, are reportedly looking to add three starting pitchers to this winter in an effort to turn the club around quickly. So, if you thought the Mariners-Cardinals trade rumors were done with, it appears they’ve just taken a short hiatus.
- Alex Eisert at Fangraphs digs into what happens to a hitter’s statline when they decide to swing less frequently.
Anders’ picks...
- The Marination restaurant in Seattle has raised nearly $40,000 to support relief efforts for fire victims in Maui.
