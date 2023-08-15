Mariners Game Preview #119, 8/15/23: SEA at KC

It’s too bad the Mariners couldn’t pull out the win last night as today they’ll be sending rookie hurler Emerson Hancock, pressed into service due to an injury to Bryan Woo, who was himself pressed into service due to Marco Gonzales’s season-ending injury. Hancock will get to see at least one familiar face in Maikel García, who was in the Texas League for part of the time Hancock was there in 2022, playing for the Travs’ in-state rivals the Naturals.

Game information:

It’s another 5:10 start today, with the game broadcast on 710 AM Seattle Sports on radio and ROOT Sports NW on television. Dave Sims and Aaron Goldsmith will have the TV broadcast, with Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. on the call.

Today in Mariners history:

With all due respect to anything else that happened today in Mariners history, nothing can eclipse today being the anniversary of Félix’s perfect game.