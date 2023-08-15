Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/15/23: Ozzie Albies, Cole Tucker, and Wade Meckler

In Mariners news...
- Clutch hitting from Josh Rojas brought the Mariners back within reach late in the eighth inning:
Josh Rojas ties it up! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/WdSVIKYa2K— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 15, 2023
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM imagines what the Mariners’ six-man rotation will look like with the return of Bryan Woo from the IL.
Around the league...
- The Atlanta Braves have placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL with a strained hamstring after he was forced to leave the team’s game early on Sunday.
- The Colorado Rockies have DFA’d utility man Cole Tucker to open a roster spot for right fielder Charlie Blackmon, who has returned from the 10-day IL.
- 13 months after being selected in the eight round of the 2022 MLB Draft, San Francisco Giants top prospect Wade Meckler made his MLB debut for the team last night.
- Giants play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming took over as the team’s ball boy for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays last night as a punishment for losing his fantasy football league.
- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed shortstop Wander Franco on the restricted list amid investigations of his allegedly innaporoiate relationship with a minor.
