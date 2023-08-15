A Whole New Ballgame - Are The Mariners Destined For Greatness? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Kate Preusser, Evan James, Zach Mason and Anders Jorstad are here to talk playoff baseball on August 14th 2023 for Meet at the Mitt episode 42. With the trade deadline firmly in the rearview mirror and the Mariners playing solid baseball we dare to look forward towards a bright future. What did we think about Emerson Hancock’s debut? How are Bryce and Bryan holding up at this late hour? Whom of our competitors (Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees) are we most concerned about? Least concerned about? Will the Mariners net more free wins over Oakland? We dig into all that and more, wrapping with potential names for a Mariners clubhouse cat. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

